Revealed: neo-Confederate group includes military officers and politicians

Stephan: I come from a rural county in Tidewater Virginia and grew up listening to neo-confederate crap, and watching people stand whenever Dixie was played in a bar or at a party. I am sure I must have forebearers who were confederates, and Robert E. Lee's dinner table has come down to me and is in my dining room. The fascination with "the lost cause" has ebbed and flowed throughout the south all my life. It was White supremacy then, and it is White supremacy now.

Neo-confederates

Leaked membership data from the neo-Confederate Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization has revealed that the organization’s members include serving military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national security expert whose CV boasts of “Department of Defense Secret Security Clearance”.

But alongside these members are others who participated in and committed acts of violence at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and others who hold overlapping membership in violent neo-Confederate groups such as the League of the South (LoS).

The group, organized as a federation of state chapters, has recently made news for increasingly aggressive campaigns against the removal of Confederate monuments. This has included legal action against states and cities, the flying of giant Confederate battle flags near public roadways, and Confederate flag flyovers at Nascar races.

Last Monday, the Georgia division of SCV commenced legal action against the city of Decatur with the aim of restoring a Confederate memorial obelisk which was removed in June 2020, and later replaced with a statue of the late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis.

Last year, in a widely criticized move, the […]