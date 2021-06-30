20 million Americans still don’t have enough to eat. A grass-roots movement of free fridges aims to help.

Stephan: The United States economy shows we are the richest nation in the world, but that is highly misleading. We have the worst wealth inequality amongst the developed nations of the world. Forty percent of American families could not write a $400 check without significant stress. Six percent, 20 million, Americans don't even have enough to eat, as this article details. And I could go on and on listing these awful social outcome realities. I will just add one more, average income by nation; we're not the leaders of even close; we're number 6. The countries with the highest median incomes are: Luxembourg - $52,493 Norway - $51,489 Sweden - $50,514 Australia- $46,555 Denmark - $44,360 United States - $43,585 Canada - $41,280 South Korea - $40,861 Kuwait - $40,854 Netherlands - $39,584 The ongoing problem, which I see every day, is that Americans seem to be incapable of telling themselves the truth about themselves, and if you can't tell yourself the truth about yourself, how can you fix the problems?

A Mama-Tee refrigerator in Philadelphia. Credit: Heather Long/The Washington Post

PHILADELPHIA — Darrell Brokenborough opened the bright yellow refrigerator that stood onthe sidewalk outside a row home at 308 N. 39th St., smiled and said, “It’s full.” He balanced on his cane so he could take a closer look at the apples, yogurt, greens, pasta, cheese and chicken inside. On the front of the fridge was written: “Free food” and “Take what you need. Leave what you don’t.”

Brokenborough grabbed several bags of apple slices to slip in his slim over-the-shoulder bag. He tried to stuff some applesauce containers in his pouch but returned the applesauce for someone else. His favorite groceries are fresh bagels and cream cheese, which weren’t there this time.

“I always recommend the fridge to my friends with kids. There’s always something healthy here,” he said, calling the free food he gets at the fridge on his way to and from a nearby medical facility a “blessing.”

Philadelphia now has more than 20 of these refrigerators sitting outside homes and restaurants, offering free food to anyone passing by. […]