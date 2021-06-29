New Zealand to Ban Most Single-Use Plastics by 2025

Stephan: As I have said many times before here, I think New Zealand is one of the most interesting nations in the world because all its social policies recognize Schwartz' Theorem of Wellbeing, and the objectively verifiable social outcome positive data proves this. The United States, in contrast, may be the richest nation in the world at the moment, but our social outcome data ranges from pathetic failures to outrageously in violation of the theorem, and that is going to have powerful negative long-term implications.

Reusable bags being packed at New Lynn New World supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand on July 1, 2019. Credit: Fiona Goodall / Getty

In its latest environmental commitment, New Zealand has announced a ban on the majority of single-use plastics by 2025.

The new measure builds on the country’s 2019 decision to phase-out plastic bags and includes everything from disposable cutlery to ear buds and fruit labels, The Guardian reported.

“These types of plastics often end up as waste in landfills and cause pollution in our soils, waterways and the ocean. Reducing plastic waste will improve our environment and ensure we live up to our clean, green reputation,” Environment Minister David Parker said in a statement reported by TVNZ on Sunday.

New Zealand has made a name for itself as an environmentally-conscious country in recent years. It has banned new oil and gas exploration off its coast and passed a bill pledging to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. However, when it comes to waste, the country still has work to do. It is within the top ten worldwide for the amount […]