Trump-inspired death threats are terrorizing election workers

Stephan: I don't think the rational non-MAGA world really comprehends how diligently and aggressively the Trump MAGAs are working to subvert American democracy. These people and the Congress members who support them are traitors in my opinion, and what really worries me is that Biden and Merritt Garland don't seem to fully get this, and no one is being held personally responsible. Jeff Sessions, William Barr, and Donald Trump for starters all need to be indicted tried, and if found guilty sent to prison, and the Justice Department has to clean house from the ground up. But even deeper than that we are no longer one country and we need to deal with the Great Schism Trend before we have a civil war. We are already in the cold civil war right now, in my opinion.

DEATH THREATS: Tricia Raffensperger – wife of Georgia’s top election official – provided Reuters with screen shots of menacing text messages she received recently.

Late on the night of April 24, the wife of Georgia’s top election official got a chilling text message: “You and your family will be killed very slowly.”

A week earlier, Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, had received another anonymous text: “We plan for the death of you and your family every day.”

That followed an April 5 text warning. A family member, the texter told her, was “going to have a very unfortunate incident.”

Those messages, which have not been previously reported, illustrate the continuing barrage of threats and intimidation against election officials and their families months after former U.S. President Donald Trump’s November election defeat. While reports of threats against Georgia officials emerged in the heated weeks after the voting, Reuters interviews with more than a dozen election workers and top officials – and a review of disturbing texts, voicemails and emails that they and their families received – reveal the previously hidden breadth and severity of the menacing tactics.

Trump’s relentless false claims […]