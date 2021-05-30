Over 30 Million Americans Believe in QAnon’s Most Outrageous Conspiracy

Stephan: I think the success of Qanon's hysterical nonsense can be traced back to the fact that America has not had the kind of civil disruption that has affected both Western and Eastern Europe. Americans don't really have any idea what it would be like to live under an authoritarian fascist government. They just can't imagine it, and for about a third of the country their racism, resentment, and grievances blind them from being able to even conceive of such a change. And this is augmented by the fact that one of the country's political parties is made up of grifters and corporate whores.

To figure out who might be a follower of the unhinged conspiracy movement QAnon, researchers might look at a person’s religious beliefs, or their devotion to Donald Trump, or even their belief in other conspiracy theories.

And while all of these can be indicators of a predilection to believing in QAnon, the single best predictor is which TV news station you watch, with those who favor right-wing sources up to nine times more likely to believe in the conspiracy than those who trust mainstream broadcast network news.

That’s the finding of a new survey from the Washington-based Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), which surveyed over 5,500 adults in all 50 states over a two week period in early March.

Nationally, the survey found that a whopping 15% of Americans—roughly 31 million people—believed in the completely unfounded claim that “the government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.”

The figure jumped to 20%—or 42 million Americans—for the less outlandish, but still baseless, claim that “there is […]