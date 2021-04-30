Nearly Half of Republicans Think Chauvin Trial Verdict Was Wrong: Poll

Stephan: How strong is White supremacy in the United States? I think this poll gives us a fact-based sense of the answer. White supremacy has been baked into American culture starting in colonial times and healing that, starts with recognizing what this poll is telling us.

Derek Chauvin listens to the court’s ruling on his guilt Credit: MPR News

Three-quarters of Americans overall said they agree with the guilty jury verdict found for each of the three charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. But among Republican voters, about half said the outcome was the “wrong verdict,” according to a new survey.

A CBS News/YouGov poll of more than 2,500 U.S. adults released Sunday found that white Americans’ reactions to the Chauvin verdict were “largely related to partisanship.”

About 9 in 10 Democrats surveyed said Chauvin’s conviction on all three counts—second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter—was the “right” decision. The 75 percent of independent voters who agreed it was the right verdict directly corresponded to the overall response from Americans. Eighty-two percent of people who identify as political moderates said they agree the guilty verdict was the right decision.

But among Republican Party voters, 46 percent said it was the “wrong verdict,” about five times the amount of disagreeing Democrats.

Two-thirds of Republicans in a Morning Consult national tracking poll released last […]