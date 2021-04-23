The Amazon Rainforest Now Emits More Greenhouse Gases Than It Absorbs

Stephan: Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, is a Hispanic bully and Trumper clone who, like Trump, has severely damaged the wellbeing of the country he rules. His view is the Amazon belongs only to Brazil, and is his to do with as he will. As with Trump's proclamations, it is bully crap. The Amazon is a major factor in the wellbeing of the entire earth, and anyone with an IQ with a higher number than theirT waist size should know this. Here are the facts, and they are not pretty. This is not good news.

Damages wrought by climate change and deforestation have transformed the Amazon rainforest. New research suggests the changes to this icon of the natural world caused by human activity may mean the Amazon now emits more greenhouse gases than it absorbs. Credit: Universal Images Group/Getty

The Amazon rainforest may now emit more greenhouse gases than the famously lush ecosystem absorbs, according to new research.

Long considered to be a bulwark against climate change because of its capacity to absorb carbon dioxide, a new study suggests rising temperatures, increasing drought and rampant deforestation have likely overwhelmed the Amazon’s ability to absorb more greenhouse gases than it emits, reports Craig Welch for National Geographic.

The sobering findings appear in a new study published earlier this month in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change that calculates, for the first time, the net emissions of greenhouse gases from both human and natural sources in the Amazon Basin, reports Liz Kimbrough for Mongabay.

A key distinction in appreciating the study’s findings is that they do not just concern carbon dioxide, according […]