DeSantis signs ‘anti-riot’ bill into law, sparking outcry from Democrats, civil rights groups

Stephan: Ron De Santis is, in my opinion, one of the worst and most dangerous Republican politicians. I hope the people of Florida are happy with their loss of civil liberties, and their endangerment because now it is legal to run down people in the street when a group of them are gathered doing something you don't like.

Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis proudly shows off signing anti-riot bill Credit: WPTV

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s “anti-riot” bill into law on Monday, a measure that vastly increases law enforcement’s powers to crack down on civil unrest.

The bill, pushed by the Republican governor, has been criticized by Democrats and civil rights groups as unconstitutional for infringing on the First Amendment’s right to peacefully protest.

“If you look at the breadth of this particular piece of legislation, it is the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Winter Haven surrounded by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, uniformed deputies and other law enforcement. “There’s just nothing even close.”

DeSantis also hinted that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who he said last year had murdered George Floyd, might be acquitted and that the state was “prepared.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” DeSantis said. “But I can tell you that case was bungled by the attorney general there in Minnesota. They didn’t handle it properly. And so there may be people disappointed.”

Speakers including […]