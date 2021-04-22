Biden plans to cut emissions at least in half by 2030

Stephan: Wonderful good news again from the Biden administration. Finally, we have a president who has his priorities straight, and he has been in office for nearly 100 days and there has not been a single scandal or grift by anyone in his administration. When I think about the proceeding four years I feel like we, as a country, were trapped in a horror movie insane asylum.

President Biden plans to pledge this week that the United States will slash its greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by the end of the decade. Credit: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

President Biden this week will pledge to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by the end of the decade, according to two people briefed on the plan, as part of an aggressive push to combat climate change at home and persuade other major economies around the world to follow suit.

The move comes as Biden convenes a virtual summit of more than three dozen world leaders Thursday, aimed at ratcheting up international climate ambitions and reestablishing the United States as a leader in the effort to slow the planet’s warming.

The planned U.S.pledge represents a near-doubling of the target that the nation committed to under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, when Barack Obama vowed to cut emissions by 26 to 28 percent compared with 2005 levels.

Asked for comment, a White House official said a final decision had not been made.

The Paris accord, which President Donald Trump exited but […]