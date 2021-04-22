30 Gigawatt US Offshore Wind Target To Support 77,000 Jobs

Stephan: More good news from the Biden administration. Just as Franklin Roosevelt ushered in decades of prosperity in the U.S. with his New Deal, so Biden's infrastructure plans, and commitment to non-carbon energy, are going to create hundreds of thousands of new well-paying jobs. You have to ask yourself why are the Republicans opposed to all of this?

Offshore Wind Turbines Credit: CleanTechnica

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm today joined the Secretaries of the Interior and Commerce at a White House roundtable meeting to announce a national goal to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030. This effort will support approximately 77,000 jobs in industry and surrounding communities, generate electricity to power over 10 million American homes, and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This new goal, with additional Department of Energy (DOE) investments announced today, builds on President Biden’s Executive Order to address the climate crisis and create American jobs by accelerating the deployment of renewable energy on public lands and waters, including through swift interagency action to advance offshore wind.

“This offshore wind goal is proof of our commitment to using American ingenuity and might to invest in our nation, advance our own energy security, and combat the climate crisis,” said Secretary Granholm. “DOE is going to marshal every resource we have to get as many American companies, using as many sheets of American steel, employing as many American workers as possible […]