New Study Finds Undisclosed Ingredients in Roundup Lethal to Bumblebees

Stephan: This business about the bees is a huge deal. Bees of various species are essential to a healthy environment, and agriculture. If you use one of these products please stop. If someone in your neighborhood uses Roundup, please print this article out and take it over to them. The future of the bees will determine the future of humans. No one should be allowed to sell products containing glyphosate. Go to the place where you purchase stuff for your lawn and garden, show them the article, and ask them to stop selling Roundup, or any variant. Only through citizen action at the pocketbook level will we be able to rid ourselves of this poison.

Bumblebee

Commonly used herbicides across the U.S. contain highly toxic undisclosed “inert” ingredients that are lethal to bumblebees, according to a new study published Friday in the Journal of Applied Ecology.

The study reviewed several herbicide products and found that most contained glyphosate, an ingredient best recognized from Roundup products and the most widely used herbicide in the U.S. and worldwide.

While the devastating impacts of glyphosate on bee populations are more broadly recognized, the toxicity levels of inert ingredients are less understood because they are not subjected to the same mandatory testing by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Pesticides are manufactured and sold as formulations that contain a mixture of compounds, including one or more active ingredients and, potentially, many inert ingredients,” explained the Center for Food Safety in a statement. “The inert ingredients are added to pesticides to aid in mixing and to enhance the products’ ability to stick to plant leaves, among other purposes.”

The study found that these inert substances can be highly toxic and even block bees’ breathing capacity, essentially causing them to drown. While researchers found that some of the combinations of […]