Mike and Susan Pompeo repeatedly misused State Department staff, watchdog concludes

Stephan: Here is today's Republican Scum Award. At this point, I think it can now be said that based on the evidence no one was hired for a senior position during the Trump administration who was not some kind of grifter scum. Here is what the State Department Inspector General's office said in their official report https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000178-dc15-d112-a97e-ffbd8ebc0000:
What OIG Found
OIG reviewed allegations that former U.S. Secretary of
State Michael Pompeo directed Department of State
(Department) employees to carry out tasks of a
personal nature to benefit him and Mrs. Pompeo. The
allegations stated that the Secretary hired a political
appointee to complete such tasks and assigned such
work to other employees in the Office of the Secretary
and the Bureau of Diplomatic Security.
OIG found that both Secretary and Mrs. Pompeo
requested that the political appointee and other
employees in the Office of the Secretary undertake
work of a personal nature, such as picking up personal
items, planning events unrelated to the Department’s
mission, and conducting such personal business as pet
care and mailing personal Christmas cards. OIG found
that such requests were inconsistent with Department
ethics rules and the Standards of Ethical Conduct for
Employees of the Executive Branch.
WASHINGTON – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, repeatedly misused State Department resources and staff for personal business, violating the ethical standards of the department, according to a long-awaited inspector general’s report.
The report details over 100 instances of misconduct that “had no apparent connection to the official business of the Department.”
In one instance, an aide to the former secretary spent government time in 2019 preparing for a meeting with a Kansas political organization, which included one of Pompeo’s donors, the report found.
The couple also had State Department staff “picking up personal items, planning events unrelated to the Department’s mission, and conducting such personal business as pet care and mailing personal Christmas cards,” the report said.
The report confirms that the inspector general’s investigation began with a whistleblower complaint that “that Department staff members were asked to complete tasks of a personal […]