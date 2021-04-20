Mike and Susan Pompeo repeatedly misused State Department staff, watchdog concludes

Stephan: Here is today's Republican Scum Award. At this point, I think it can now be said that based on the evidence no one was hired for a senior position during the Trump administration who was not some kind of grifter scum. Here is what the State Department Inspector General's office said in their official report https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000178-dc15-d112-a97e-ffbd8ebc0000: What OIG Found OIG reviewed allegations that former U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo directed Department of State (Department) employees to carry out tasks of a personal nature to benefit him and Mrs. Pompeo. The allegations stated that the Secretary hired a political appointee to complete such tasks and assigned such work to other employees in the Office of the Secretary and the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. OIG found that both Secretary and Mrs. Pompeo requested that the political appointee and other employees in the Office of the Secretary undertake work of a personal nature, such as picking up personal items, planning events unrelated to the Department’s mission, and conducting such personal business as pet care and mailing personal Christmas cards. OIG found that such requests were inconsistent with Department ethics rules and the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fielded questions at his first news conference since President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Pompeo’s recommendation. Linick had been conducting investigations into Pompeo. Credit: U.S. Department of State

WASHINGTON – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, repeatedly misused State Department resources and staff for personal business, violating the ethical standards of the department, according to a long-awaited inspector general’s report.

The report details over 100 instances of misconduct that “had no apparent connection to the official business of the Department.”

In one instance, an aide to the former secretary spent government time in 2019 preparing for a meeting with a Kansas political organization, which included one of Pompeo’s donors, the report found.

The couple also had State Department staff “picking up personal items, planning events unrelated to the Department’s mission, and conducting such personal business as pet care and mailing personal Christmas cards,” the report said.

The report confirms that the inspector general’s investigation began with a whistleblower complaint that “that Department staff members were asked to complete tasks of a personal […]