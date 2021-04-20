Class warfare? Biden prepares tax hikes on high-income Americans

Stephan: Here is some potentially good news. Biden seems to understand the issue of wealth inequality and, unlike most of officialdom in Washington, he is prepared to do something about it. I am so glad we finally have a president who lives in the real world.

Republicans who have drawn a hard line against corporate tax hikes are poised to dig in

even deeper to fight higher taxes on wealthy families.

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

The cost of President Joe Biden’s big-spending agenda is about to get a lot more real for high-income American families.

Biden is weighing a new slate of tax hikes aimed at wealthy households to finance the second phase of his multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plans, according to people familiar with the discussions, after laying out a range of proposed levies last month on corporations to fund his first proposal.

The new set of proposals, needed to help defray the cost of a spending package focused on investments in the so-called care economy, is likely to be much more contentious than the battle over corporate taxes — among lawmakers at least.

Republicans who have already drawn a hard line against corporate tax hikes are poised to dig in even deeper to fight higher taxes on wealthy families. Centrist Democrats, particularly those from high-cost areas, may be hesitant to support new levies on households as the economy recovers from the […]