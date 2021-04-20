’60 Minutes’ interview reveals Oath Keepers militia are being trained by police

Stephan: The intertwining of White supremacist militias, law enforcement and the military ought to scare the hell out of all of us. This is the Nazi playbook come to life in America.

In an interview with “60 Minutes” Sunday evening, Oath Keepers leader Jim Arroyo revealed that active-duty law enforcement is part of their movement and helping with militia training.

“Our guys are very experienced. We have active-duty law enforcement in our organization that are helping to train us. We can blend in with our law enforcement,” he said.

Javed Ali, Towsley Policymaker in Residence at the Gerald Ford School of Public Policy, formerly served as a former NSC senior director and was a counterterrorism official at the FBI under the Trump administration. Speaking to CBS News, he explained that the Oath Keepers is “unique.”

“Beyond the fact that they are a formal group with chapters all over the country, is that a large percentage have tactical training and operational experience in either the military or law enforcement,” the domestic terrorism expert said. “That at least gives them a capability that a lot of other people in this far-right space don’t have.”

In August 2020, Michael German is a former FBI special agent who penned several reports on U.S. law enforcement failing to control the right-wing terrorists in their ranks. According […]