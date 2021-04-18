Least Vaccinated U.S. Counties Have Something in Common: Trump Voters

Stephan: I have several Trumpers and conspiracy junkies, particularly one woman, who write me regularly with disinformation they find on alt-right websites, telling me the vaccination program is both ineffective, and a scheme, to do... they're never quite clear on what it is supposed to be about. At first I felt sympathy for them in their confusion; now, with more than half a million dead Americans,and over three million deaths worldwide, I just find them stupid and irritating. And of course there is a direct correlation with being a Trumper and not getting vaccinated. Again, at first I blamed Trump, who I think should be indicted and tried for mass murder. But now, I think that many of these deaths are partly due to the fact these people don't do the simple things appropriate for any medical epidemic and, thereby, put others at risk. Here is the hard data on this.

About 31 percent of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated. Scientists have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of the total population must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. But in hundreds of counties around the country, vaccination rates are low, with some even languishing in the teens.

The disparity in vaccination rates has so far mainly broken down along political lines. The New York Times examined survey and vaccine administration data for nearly every U.S. county and found that both willingness to receive a vaccine and actual vaccination rates to date were lower, on average, in counties where a majority of residents voted to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump in 2020. The phenomenon has left some places with a shortage of supply and others with a glut.

For months, health officials across the United States have been racing to inoculate people as variants of the coronavirus have continued to gain a foothold, carrying mutations that can make infections more contagious and, in some cases, deadlier. Vaccinations have sped up and, in many […]