Least Vaccinated U.S. Counties Have Something in Common: Trump Voters

About 31 percent of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated. Scientists have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of the total population must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. But in hundreds of counties around the country, vaccination rates are low, with some even languishing in the teens.
The disparity in vaccination rates has so far mainly broken down along political lines. The New York Times examined survey and vaccine administration data for nearly every U.S. county and found that both willingness to receive a vaccine and actual vaccination rates to date were lower, on average, in counties where a majority of residents voted to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump in 2020. The phenomenon has left some places with a shortage of supply and others with a glut.
For months, health officials across the United States have been racing to inoculate people as variants of the coronavirus have continued to gain a foothold, carrying mutations that can make infections more contagious and, in some cases, deadlier. Vaccinations have sped up and, in many […]
Almost 3000 people have died due to covid vaccine. Most likely more not reported.
Then there is the 42 year old man with 7 kids who had a stroke within hours of vaccine. Now disabled. What should the nation tell his kids. We want to thank your family for taking one for the team?
From the Defender:
A study released today by Oxford University found the number of people who developed CVST blood clots after COVID vaccines was about the same for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, MarketWatch reported. (J&J is not approved for use in the EU, where the study originated).
According to the study, 4 in 1 million people experienced CVST during the two weeks following vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, versus 5 in 1 million people for the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Although researchers found a significantly higher incidence of blood clots in people who were infected with COVID, the incidence of blood clots following vaccines was still much higher than the background incidence of 0.41, a strong signal that the vaccines pose this specific risk.
“These findings are consistent with what we know about how vaccine-induced spike proteins can on their own cause cell signaling through interactions with the ACE-2 receptors,” said Lyn Redwood, RN, MSN, president emerita of Children’s Health Defense. “When this happens, it can result in inflammation and a host of other potentially pathological events in the epithelial lining of the blood vessels which can then trigger pro-inflammatory cytokines capable of activating coagulation systems and down-regulating anticoagulant pathways resulting in clot formation.”
If an herb or vitamin caused this many deaths and injuries it would immediately be taken off market. How many deaths and injuries are allowed and even encouraged as long as it is associated with the ‘greater good’ and big pharma creating new cradle to grave customers?
Why isn’t it allowed to discuss cheap safe and effective treatment for COVID such as ivermectin and vital hormone D?
It has been interesting to me that there is a number, certainly a minority, of medical professionals who have pushed back against receiving the “shot”. There is some speculation that the m-RNA modifications will weaken the immune system regarding future assaults from variants and other viruses.
All family and friends have rushed to get vaccinated leaving weird old me who then decided to get the J&J. Go along get along right? Then the pause because of blood clotting issues in a tiny minority of women. Back to waiting and seeing what else shows. Meanwhile reports that pharma is preparing boosters and planning for future updates just like the yearly flu shots, remember those?