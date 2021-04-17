In secret Facebook groups, America’s best warriors share racist jabs, lies about 2020, even QAnon theories

Stephan: The open upwelling of fascism and White supremacist racism in the United States, I find both disgusting and alarming because, as we become majority-minority nation, fearful hateful Whites are going to be driven to authoritarianism thinking that it will protect their status. It won't but it may destroy our democracy, and you can see this process already underway with the infiltration of the fearful haters into the military and law enforcement organizations.

A U.S. special forces soldier watches Syrian Kurdish soldiers dismantle a fortification in the so-called “safe zone” on the border with Turkey near Tal Abyad, Syria on Sept. 6, 2019.Maya Alleruzzo / AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — They’re the most elite, lethally trained members of the U.S. military, widely considered the best of the best. And yet in secret Facebook groups exclusively for special operations forces that were accessed by NBC News, they share misinformation about a “stolen” 2020 election, disparaging and racist comments about America’s political leadership and even QAnon conspiracy theories.

Among the hundreds of Facebook posts NBC News reviewed from forums for current and former Rangers, Green Berets and other elite warriors: a member of a special forces group lamenting that several aides to former Vice President Mike Pence were part of a “Concerted effort by the thieves and pedophiles walking the hallowed halls of the peoples government” to undermine former President Donald Trump.

“In a just world, they would have already been taken out behind the court house and shot,” another member commented.

In yet another post, a member of one […]