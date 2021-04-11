Trump officials celebrated efforts to change CDC reports on coronavirus, emails show

Stephan: "The death of one man: this is a catastrophe. Hundreds of thousands of deaths: that is a statistic!" Although the quote is usually attributed to Stalin, the real source is the 1930s German journalist, satirist, and pacifist Kurt Tucholsky. The point though is the death of large numbers of people is almost incomprehensible except as a statistic. And that is where America finds itself when trying to comprehend the catastrophic and deliberate failure of the Trump administration to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. And they knew what they were doing, as this article by Dan Diamond lays out. It is my opinion that Trump and his orcs should be indicted and tried for crimes against humanity and mass murder. will it happen? Probably not. It seems to be Trump's karma to skate through all the evil he has done in his life. He is the Nero of the modern world.

Former Trump administration official Michael Caputo, left, in 2018. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Trump appointees in the Department of Health and Human Services last year privately touted their efforts to block or alter scientists’ reports on the coronavirus to more closely align with President Donald Trump’s more optimistic messages about the outbreak, according to newly released documents from congressional investigators.

The documents provide further insight into how senior Trump officials approached last year’s explosion of coronavirus cases in the United States. Even as career government scientists worked to combat the virus, a cadre of Trump appointees was attempting to blunt the scientists’ messages, edit their findings and equip the president with an alternate set of talking points.

Science adviser Paul Alexander wrote to HHS public affairs chief Michael Caputo on Sept. 9, touting two examples of where he said officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had bowed to his pressure and changed language in their reports, according to an email obtained by the House’s select subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak.

Pointing to one change — in […]