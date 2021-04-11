Trump officials celebrated efforts to change CDC reports on coronavirus, emails show

Trump appointees in the Department of Health and Human Services last year privately touted their efforts to block or alter scientists’ reports on the coronavirus to more closely align with President Donald Trump’s more optimistic messages about the outbreak, according to newly released documents from congressional investigators.
The documents provide further insight into how senior Trump officials approached last year’s explosion of coronavirus cases in the United States. Even as career government scientists worked to combat the virus, a cadre of Trump appointees was attempting to blunt the scientists’ messages, edit their findings and equip the president with an alternate set of talking points.
Science adviser Paul Alexander wrote to HHS public affairs chief Michael Caputo on Sept. 9, touting two examples of where he said officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had bowed to his pressure and changed language in their reports, according to an email obtained by the House’s select subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak.
Pointing to one change — in […]
Anybody else wondering why Fauci et al NEVER encourage people to prevent disease by taking 5000iu’s a day of vital hormone D? It is safe, effective, cheap and widely available without prescription. Wondering why it is not common knowledge that an inexpensive drug called Ivermectin can cure the Covid and maybe even prevent it. Now there are studies that CBD can prevent Covid. Why is that not common knowledge?
Is it a lie by omission that somehow the only answer to covid is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. If those people charged with keeping the public safe and healthy can’t/won’t be truthful and can’t treat the public like adults why should they be trusted? Should we be asking why their only messaging is vaccine? Would the pandemic have been downgraded to an epidemic if these other actions had been encouraged?
Why isn’t endemic an endpoint with a coronavirus?