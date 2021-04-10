Crowdfunding Hate in the Name of Christ

Stephan: One of the most powerful negative social trends we are experiencing in the U.S. is the transformation of Christianity into White supremacy christofascism. People self-righteously posturing and judging others, quoting Jesus, and then supporting and participating in things in direct opposition to his teachings. Here is an example of what I mean.

When I ask Heather Wilson and Jacob Wells, the founders of GiveSendGo, the “#1 Free Christian Crowdfunding Site,” whether they would host a fundraising campaign for the Ku Klux Klan, the call goes dead for a few seconds.

“Some of these campaigns are situational,” Wells finally offered.

“It would depend on what they were raising money for,” Wilson said.

The pair are siblings in their 40s, just two in a family of 12 children who grew up in Salem, N.H. Along with their sister Emmalie, they founded GiveSendGo in 2014 because, as a 2017 blog post put it, “Gofundme has taken a stance against Christians and has been taking down campaigns that they did not agree with.” The idea, Wells said, was not just to run a profitable business but to create a community where both givers and receivers could be inspired by the hope of Jesus. On the site’s clean, spare interface, the “Share Now” button is supplemented with a “Pray Now” button, allowing users to offer their devotions with a click.

On GiveSendGo, where “the most valuable currency is God’s love,” Kyle […]