Biden says gun violence in U.S. is an epidemic, unveils executive actions and calls for national red flag law

Stephan: Finally, someone in authority telling the truth about America's gun psychosis and offering a path to dealing with this addiction. In 2020, 19,379 men, women, and children died of gun deaths. It's hard to remember when the flag was not flying at half staff. Biden is correct, it is, and should be, an embarrassment.

Biden speaking out about guns and the Second Amendment on 8 April 2021. Credit: Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

President Joe Biden announced a series of executive actions on Thursday to reduce gun violence and urged Congress to pass broader gun-control legislation.

The bundle of actions, Biden’s first attempt as president to tackle the fraught politics surrounding guns in America, was unveiled in the wake of a recent spate of mass shootings across the country, including Thursday in South Carolina, where five people were gunned down. In the past three weeks, other deadly mass shootings occurred in Georgia, Colorado and California.

“This is an epidemic, for God’s sake, and it has to […]