55 US Corporate Giants Paid $0 in Federal Taxes in 2020 Thanks to ‘Gaping’ Loopholes

Stephan: America has the worst wealth inequality of the 37 nations that make up the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, basically the most developed nations in the world. There are several reasons for this, but the manipulation of the tax laws to favor the rich and corporations is a major factor. The results are absurd, as this report bears witness.

A person holds a sign urging lawmakers to “Tax the Rich” at a protest in New York City on March 29, 2021.

Credit: Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty

For millions of ordinary people in the U.S., 2020 was a painful year in which loved ones and jobs were lost as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating economic repercussions. But for many of the country’s major corporations, last year was a lucrative one—particularly if they were among the 55 companies that paid $0 in federal income taxes on a combined $40.5 billion in profits, as a new study shows.

“We should be asking bigger questions about a tax system so flawed that it asks next to nothing of profitable corporations that derive great benefit from our economy.”

—Matthew Gardner, ITEP

Released Friday, the report is based on the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy’s (ITEP) analysis of 2020 financial reports filed by the country’s largest publicly traded corporations.

Instead of paying a collective $8.5 billion in federal income taxes on last year’s profits of $40.5 billion, as mandated by the statutory 21% rate, the 55 […]