White evangelicals are threatening America’s efforts to reach herd immunity: report

Stephan: The White evangelical christofascist community by refusing vaccination is threatening the wellbeing of the rest of us as this article explains. it is one thing to be stupid and endanger your own life, but this threatens their neighbors, and people they walk or stand next to in grocery stores, dry cleaners or anywhere people gather. They talk Jesus but live and act out Donald Trump.

Trump and White supremacist christofascist evangeliical supporters

Credit: Raw Story

White evangelicals in America are rejecting the coronavirus vaccine and threatening the country’s goal of emerging from the pandemic by achieving herd immunity.

“The deeply held spiritual convictions or counterfactual arguments may vary. But across white evangelical America, reasons not to get vaccinated have spread as quickly as the virus that public health officials are hoping to overcome through herd immunity,” the newspaper reported.

And they might not just be a threat to America.

“The opposition is rooted in a mix of religious faith and a longstanding wariness of mainstream science, and it is fueled by broader cultural distrust of institutions and gravitation to online conspiracy theories. The sheer size of the community poses a major problem for the country’s ability to recover from a pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of half a million Americans. And evangelical ideas and instincts have a way of spreading, even internationally,” the newspaper noted.

“There are about 41 million white evangelical adults in the U.S. About 45 percent said in late February […]