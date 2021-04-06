White evangelicals are threatening America’s efforts to reach herd immunity: report

White evangelicals in America are rejecting the coronavirus vaccine and threatening the country’s goal of emerging from the pandemic by achieving herd immunity.
“The deeply held spiritual convictions or counterfactual arguments may vary. But across white evangelical America, reasons not to get vaccinated have spread as quickly as the virus that public health officials are hoping to overcome through herd immunity,” the newspaper reported.
And they might not just be a threat to America.
“The opposition is rooted in a mix of religious faith and a longstanding wariness of mainstream science, and it is fueled by broader cultural distrust of institutions and gravitation to online conspiracy theories. The sheer size of the community poses a major problem for the country’s ability to recover from a pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of half a million Americans. And evangelical ideas and instincts have a way of spreading, even internationally,” the newspaper noted.
“There are about 41 million white evangelical adults in the U.S. About 45 percent said in late February […]
With more and more knowledge being gathered about the short term side effects of these vaccines, maybe those who want to stay in the control group for this global experiment will be proven right. Time will tell. We are still many years early to know the potential long term harm done. I wish the narrative could be switched on to improving the HEALTH of the population. Making them more resilient in face of all kinds infections. To make sure the overall population is not vitamin and mineral deficient, eating toxic foods, consuming toxic information, etc. weakening their immune system. But that wouldn`t make them dependent on the illness profit system…
I could not agree more Istvan as this artificial protection with untested, until now, new tech vaccines could have long-term harm. I have read that some really, really smart people developed these things and are thrilled with the prospect, with now proof-of-concept, of applying this to other diseases and genetic disorders. A brave new/newer world has finally arrived because the fear of death brought this to market with radical acceptance and future profits, with boosters needed periodically, may be the best ever for big pharma.
The minority in the medical profession urging caution, urging methods of boosting the immune system are shouted down as “quacks”. All that said, I will likely submit and get the damn thing so I can go back to work and help my loved ones feel safe. No boosters after this one, besides I’m old so not many years for the potential damages to play out.