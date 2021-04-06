Trump’s Campaign Bilked His Fans Out of Millions Because of Course It Did

Stephan: Today's Republican Scum Award goes, for the umpteenth time, to the Grifter-in-Chief, Donald Trump. I don't think Donald Trump is capable of honest behavior; at every turn in his life, he has lied, cheated, and bullied. But I don't think that is what we should focus on. To me, the real issue is that a third of the country doesn't seem capable of seeing what Trump really is, or they see him and don't care that he is a crook. That willful ignorance has major implications for America.

Donald Trump, grifter, crook, liar, and bully. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

Donald Trump may be a man with a very limited set of talents, but he has learned to apply those talents to masterful effect. His talent is to employ shameless lies to create an image of himself in the media, and then use that media to bilk people.

Typically, a grifter runs up against the limits of public knowledge: Once he is exposed, it becomes progressively more difficult to find new marks. But here is where Trump’s particular genius exceeds all who came before him, and allowed him to operate his scam on a world-historical scale. Trump has always attracted so much media that any particular exposé of his crooked deeds is overwhelmed by the cacophony.

Shane Goldmacher reports at the New York Times that Trump’s campaign bilked donors out of tens of millions of dollars. The scam was not complicated. When people gave them money online, the donations came with pre-checked boxes authorizing the campaign to take donations every single week. They needed to uncheck the box to stop the automatic transfer.

At first the auto-checked […]