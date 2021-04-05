Christian Pastor Claims Biden Surrounded By ‘Demonic Hedge of Protection’

Stephan: This is one of the many manifestations of christofascism I am seeing every day, and you are too probably. We tend to just ignore things like this or brush them off, but what strikes me about these people and these kinds of statements is the medievalism. The speaker and the statement are like something out of the 14th century, yet believed by millions of 21st century Americans.

Pastor Mario Murillo claimed this week that President Joe Biden is surrounded by a “demonic hedge of protection,” urging fellow Christians to pray for a “powerful move of God” to bring it down.

Murillo’s remarks came during an interview with the Christian TV program Flash Point. The evangelical Christian minister leads Mario Murillo Ministries, based in Reno, Nevada, and frequently criticizes Biden and the Democrats. He has previously suggested that former President Donald Trump is still the legitimate president, not Biden. Right Wing Watch first reported Murillo’s remarks this week.

“War has been declared on your faith,” Murillo said during the interview, discussing his staunch opposition to LGBTQ rights, specifically the transgender community. The pastor argued that “this is not a gentle moment, this is not a courteous moment, this is a declaration of war,” before taking aim at Biden.

“There is a demonic hedge of protection around Joe Biden. That’s why he can say and do the most insane things with no backlash,” Murillo said. He then urged viewers to “pray,” saying God had changed the way he prayed for America. “He helped […]