NASA Study Finds Direct Proof of Greenhouse Effect

Stephan: It may surprise you to learn that until now a direct connection between fossil fuel emissions and the Greenhouse Effect had not been proven unequivocally. But now it has and all the human-mediated climate change deniers need to shut up except to apologize for the disinformation they have been vomiting out across social media.

A NASA study proves that fossil fuel emissions are heating the planet.

Credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty

In a first-of-its-kind study, NASA has managed to achieve something that has so far eluded scientists: provide direct, global observations that fossil fuel emissions are heating the planet.

There is already robust evidence that human activity is causing the climate crisis. This conclusion is supported by 97 percent of climate scientists, and has been established through direct observations of skyrocketing carbon dioxide levels and rising temperatures. However, the connection between greenhouse gas emissions and their climate effects remained theoretical, until now. NASA scientists have provided evidence through satellite observations that greenhouse gases are heating the Earth. “It’s direct evidence that human activities are causing changes to Earth’s energy budget,” Ryan Kramer, the study’s first author and a researcher at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, told CBS News.

The research, published in Geophysical Research Letters on March 25, used satellites to provide evidence of radiative forcing.

Essentially, this is the mechanism behind the greenhouse effect, CBS News explained. When sunlight enters Earth’s atmosphere, some […]