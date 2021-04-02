McConnell says GOP won’t support Biden’s infrastructure plan, vows to fight Democratic agenda

Stephan: Between now and the election of 2022 we are going to see the Republican Party do everything in its power to stop the building of new bridges and roads, to extend healthcare, and increase the support for public education and low cost housing, and to create tens of thousands of new jobs. As a party the Republicans are going to work diligently to sustain White Supremacy, see that a woman does not get to control her own body, and that the Party's corporate masters, who constitute the real deep state, get every advantage their hireling politicians can engineer.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he sees Republican opposition to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, and vowed to fight the broader Democratic agenda.

The comment all but assures Democrats would have to pass a more than $2 trillion infrastructure proposal on their own, unless they make major changes to win Republican support.

The proposal outlined Wednesday invests in roads, bridges, airports, electric vehicles, broadband and water systems, and raises the corporate tax rate to 28% to offset the spending.

Any hopes that Washington could scrape together a bipartisan infrastructure package took a hit Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters the more than $2 trillion plan the White House unveiled Wednesday “is not going to get support from our side.” The proposal would invest in roads, bridges, airports, broadband, water systems, electric vehicles and job training programs, and raise the corporate tax rate to 28% to offset the spending.

The Republican also vowed to oppose the broader Democratic agenda under President Joe Biden, who passed his first major initiative last month in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

