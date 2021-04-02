Biden Details $2 Trillion Plan to Rebuild Infrastructure and Reshape the Economy

Stephan: This is such good news. If you have traveled abroad you know that American roads in many places look like a developing country, as do many of our airports. 100-year-old lead pipes still deliver water in our cities. Near me, a bridge was condemned and there are thousands like it all over the country. Biden is going to do a mix of Dwight Eisenhower's creation of the interstate road system, and Franklin Roosevelt's vast infrastructure program of the 1930s, to rebuild American infrastructure, prepare for climate change, and take us out of the carbon energy era. It will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and take millions out of poverty. In my opinion, this is just what the country needs. The issue is going to be how much damage the Republicans can do to this good news plan.

Workers removing lead pipes in Newark. $45 billion goes toward the elimination of such pipes.

Credit: Bryan Anselm/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — President Biden introduced a $2 trillion plan on Wednesday to overhaul and upgrade the nation’s infrastructure, calling it a transformational effort that could create the “most resilient, innovative economy in the world.”

“It is not a plan that tinkers around the edges,” Mr. Biden said in a speech outside Pittsburgh. “It is a once-in-a-generation investment in America.”

White House officials said the proposal’s combination of spending and tax credits would translate into 20,000 miles of rebuilt roads, repairs to the 10 most economically important bridges in the country, the elimination of lead pipes from the nation’s water supplies and a long list of other projects intended to create millions of jobs in the short run and strengthen American competitiveness in the long run.

They said the plan would also accelerate the fight against climate change by hastening the shift to new, cleaner energy sources, and would help promote racial equality in the economy.

The provisions would improve wages, internet service, drinking water and […]