Friday, April 2nd, 2021

Biden declares ‘transgender rights are human rights’

Author:     David Badash
Source:     AlterNet/The New Civil Rights Movement
Publication Date:     March 31, 2021
 Link: Biden declares ‘transgender rights are human rights’
Stephan:   It is so refreshing to see decency and compassion in our president after four years of a presidency that was more a criminal operation than a government. There will, of course, be a lot of christofascist pushback because of their sex obsession. But in the long run, I see Biden's actions and statements as good news and a sign of our changing culture.
Presdident Biden

President Joe Biden on Wednesday honored America’s transgender community by declaring “Transgender rights are human rights,” and became the first U.S. President to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with a proclamation.

“Transgender rights are human rights — and I’m calling on every American to join me in uplifting the worth and dignity of transgender Americans,” Biden said on Twitter. “Together, we can stamp out discrimination and deliver on our nation’s promise of freedom and equality for all.”

The Washington Blade was first to report on Biden’s proclamation, which has yet to be officially published. According […]

1 Comment

  1. Michael on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 4:57 am

    I disagree.There are males, XY genotype, and females, XX phenotype.No transgender “woman” will ever be able to give birth to a child, as that is a privilege given only to women. A pig with lipstick is still a pig. Transgenderism should properly be called gender confusion, for that’s all that it is.