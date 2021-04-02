Biden declares ‘transgender rights are human rights’

Stephan: It is so refreshing to see decency and compassion in our president after four years of a presidency that was more a criminal operation than a government. There will, of course, be a lot of christofascist pushback because of their sex obsession. But in the long run, I see Biden's actions and statements as good news and a sign of our changing culture.

Presdident Biden

President Joe Biden on Wednesday honored America’s transgender community by declaring “Transgender rights are human rights,” and became the first U.S. President to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with a proclamation.

“Transgender rights are human rights — and I’m calling on every American to join me in uplifting the worth and dignity of transgender Americans,” Biden said on Twitter. “Together, we can stamp out discrimination and deliver on our nation’s promise of freedom and equality for all.”

