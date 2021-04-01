Most Economists Agree: Benefits of ‘Drastic’ Climate Action Outweigh Costs of Status Quo

While scientists and campaigners continue calling on world leaders to pursue more ambitious policies to cut planet-heating emissions based on moral arguments and physical dangers, a U.S. think tank released survey results on Tuesday that make a clear economic case for sweeping climate action.
“These findings show a clear economic case for urgent climate action.”
—Peter Howard, Institute for Policy Integrity
The Institute for Policy Integrity at New York University School of Law invited 2,169 Ph.D. economists to take a 15-question online survey “focused on climate change risks, economic damage estimates, and emissions abatement,” according to a report (pdf) on the results. Nearly three-quarters of the 738 economists who participated in the survey say they agree that “immediate and drastic action is necessary.”
“In sharp contrast, less than 1% believe that climate change is ‘not a serious problem,’” the report says, noting a jump in support for bold climate action now compared with a […]