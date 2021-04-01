Most Economists Agree: Benefits of ‘Drastic’ Climate Action Outweigh Costs of Status Quo

Stephan: I have told you repeatedly over the decades I have been doing SR that when you look at the social outcome evidence the option that promotes the greatest fostering of wellbeing is always proven to be the best one, including the best just on financial terms. And it is becoming clear that most economists are now agreeing with me.

A woman holds a poster reading, “Wake up humans, you’re endangered too,” at a Fridays for Future protest for climate action in Vienna, Austria on March 19, 2021. Credit: Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty

While scientists and campaigners continue calling on world leaders to pursue more ambitious policies to cut planet-heating emissions based on moral arguments and physical dangers, a U.S. think tank released survey results on Tuesday that make a clear economic case for sweeping climate action.

“These findings show a clear economic case for urgent climate action.”

—Peter Howard, Institute for Policy Integrity

The Institute for Policy Integrity at New York University School of Law invited 2,169 Ph.D. economists to take a 15-question online survey “focused on climate change risks, economic damage estimates, and emissions abatement,” according to a report (pdf) on the results. Nearly three-quarters of the 738 economists who participated in the survey say they agree that “immediate and drastic action is necessary.”

“In sharp contrast, less than 1% believe that climate change is ‘not a serious problem,’” the report says, noting a jump in support for bold climate action now compared with a […]