The GOP’s war on trans students hurts all kids: The right is coming for cis girls, too

Stephan: Can you actually believe that young boys change gender so that they can play on girl's athletic teams, and that so many of them are trying to do this that it would distort girls' athletics? This is the argument being put forward against trans kids, as this report describes. Really, people actually believe this? It shows how sexually distorted the Republican consciousness is, and I think this dysfunction should be taken seriously, and blocked in every way. A society based on wellbeing does not tell people what to do with their bodies. If you don't control your own body you own nothing, control nothing.

Female high school students bullying classmate Credit: Getty

Despite the rapidly changing times we live in, one truth remains eternal: Whenever conservatives claim they’re “protecting” women, women better be on their guard, because they’re always coming for our freedom.

In the 19th century, chivalrous rhetoric about women being the “angels in the house” was used to ennoble antagonism against women’s suffrage. Anti-feminists in the 1970s attacked the Equal Rights Amendment by falsely insinuating the housewives would be abandoned by their husbands. Reproductive rights opponents still justify onerous obstacles on abortion access by suggesting women can’t be trusted to make important decisions about their own bodies. And, as the current protest movement in Great Britain demonstrates, women’s freedom to socialize or even leave the house is often attacked under the guise of “protecting” them from violent men.

Chivalrous rhetoric is being dusted off once again to abuse some of the most vulnerable people in our society: young trans people, especially those who are still minors. Across the country, the New York Times reports, “Republicans are diving into a culture war clash […]