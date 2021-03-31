Deluge of bills aimed at restricting abortion access introduced in 44 states

Stephan: The Republican Party is obsessed with controlling women and keeping them subordinate. They don't give a damn about babies and children, if they did they would be passionate supporters of pregnancy healthcare, childcare funding, and public education. Yet, they are none of those things, and just as every Republican-dominated legislature in the country is trying to gut democracy so they hope that with Amy Coney Barrett they have six Supreme Court justices who will ultimately support their suppression of women.

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Every legislative cycle anti-abortion advocates file an excessive number of bills across the country aimed at restricting abortion access with the ultimate goal of ending it altogether. But this legislative cycle is already proving to be far more fraught than in years past.

Enthused by the addition of religious ideologue Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, anti-abortion activists have introduced over 500 bills nationwide this cycle designed to curtail abortion access, according to NBC News. A new report from Planned Parenthood found that represented a marked increase of 200 bills over the some 300 measures introduced around this time in 2019.

“This legislative season is shaping up to be one of the most hostile in recent history for reproductive health and rights,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, told NBC. “These abortion restrictions are about power and control over our bodies.”

Ralph Reed, founder and chair of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, called the effort “very bold and unapologetic,” adding, “The ultimate goal of the pro-life movement is […]