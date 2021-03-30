‘Revolutionary Moment’: Biden White House Announces Major Boost for Offshore Wind

Stephan: More good news from the Biden administration. For the first time I am becoming optimistic that America is going to take a lead in the conversion out of the carbon era.

Wind turbines of the Block Island Wind Farm tower over the water on October 14, 2016 off the shores of Block Island, Rhode Island.

Credit: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty

Climate action groups and ocean defenders issued strong praise Monday after the Biden administration announced its intention to boost the nation’s offshore wind capacity with a number of steps including preparing forfede leases in an area off the coasts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

“Today’s announcement marks a revolutionary moment for offshore wind. This powerful renewable resource has been waiting in the wings of our energy system for too long, and now it can finally take center stage,” Hannah Read, an associate with Environment America’s Go Big on Offshore Wind campaign, told Common Dreams.

“This is a down-payment on our national future for our children and their children after them.”

—Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr.Taken together, the initiatives will create 77,000 jobs, generate enough electricity to power over 10 million homes for a year, and avoid 78 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, according to the administration.

The plan would general 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore […]