Trump holdovers accused of ‘sabotaging’ effort to get checks to 30 million Social Security recipients

Stephan: I will be so glad when the government has been fully cleansed of Trumpian orcs. I am so tired of their trend and these stories. Think about the social implications of this story, the millions of lives impacted, and think about what kind of people would do something like this?

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of his Cabinet, participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of the Republic Iraq Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Official White House Credit: Shealah Craighead)

House Democrats and progressive activists are accusing the leadership of the Social Security Administration—currently headed by Trump holdover Andrew Saul—of slow-walking the Biden administration’s effort to distribute direct coronavirus relief payments to tens of millions of seniors and people with disabilities.

In a letter (pdf) to Saul on Wednesday, Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee raised alarm on behalf of “the nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries who are still awaiting their economic impact payments (EIPs)”—checks approved under the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

“We understand that these beneficiaries are waiting because the Social Security Administration (SSA) has not sent the necessary payment files to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” the lawmakers wrote. “We are aware that the IRS asked SSA to start sending […]