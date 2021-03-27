Trump holdovers accused of ‘sabotaging’ effort to get checks to 30 million Social Security recipients

House Democrats and progressive activists are accusing the leadership of the Social Security Administration—currently headed by Trump holdover Andrew Saul—of slow-walking the Biden administration’s effort to distribute direct coronavirus relief payments to tens of millions of seniors and people with disabilities.
In a letter (pdf) to Saul on Wednesday, Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee raised alarm on behalf of “the nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries who are still awaiting their economic impact payments (EIPs)”—checks approved under the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
“We understand that these beneficiaries are waiting because the Social Security Administration (SSA) has not sent the necessary payment files to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” the lawmakers wrote. “We are aware that the IRS asked SSA to start sending […]
People are hurting, fire the two eltrumpos appointees, NOW!!! This is deliberate, plain and simple! He has loaded the admin with more just like dejoy who wants to hurt and privatize the US Post office, he must go away!! Get these obvious chaos instigators away from politics! Gotta act people and NOW!! The GOP is gone, doesn’t exist, all moral fiber is dead! Call and demand your reps in house and senate act, if it takes impeachment, DO IT NOW! Get your head out of the sand!
I agree with you Richard. I was expecting help a long time ago. I have heard that the S.S. people have just gotten their information to the proper departments on the 24th of March, so we may get something by the end of the month; only if we are lucky to get past the Trumpians trying to squash our payments.
“Evil” is a word that should be used rarely, but when referring to many Republicans I can think of no single word that better defines their character.