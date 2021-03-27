Murder rates rose sharply in U.S. cities in 2020

Stephan: The pandemic, the economic collapse, the job loss, the racism and gender issues have stressed Americans to a degree unexperienced since perhaps the Second World War. And that mental and emotional stress coupled with America's gun psychosis has led to this.

Pandemic-induced fear, economic hardship, domestic discord, racial strife and an influx of guns helped propel the urban homicide rate by a record amount last year, a new report says.

Why it matters: A drumbeat of dire reports about rising crime has left city dwellers justifiably scared — and policy makers should be addressing the pandemic and violent crime at the same time, the report’s authors say.

Anti-violence programs should be a priority, according to the report released by Arnold Ventures — a philanthropy focused on solving societal problems — and the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.

Relations between communities and the police should be mended, the authors say,and street outreach workers should be deployed to help defuse tensions.

Driving the news: “In a sample of 34 cities, homicide rates were almost 30% higher in 2020 than in 2019, a jump that claimed an additional 1,268 lives,” per the report.