Dominion Voting Systems files massive $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News

Stephan: You may already know about this lawsuit, and the one by the other voting machine company Smartmatic. I think they represent a very interesting and positive trend, that is going to strongly affect our future. In my oinion it is really going to test the Trumpian biased judiciary. This report describes the latest in the Dominion lawsuit. It is obvious that Fox, and its propaganda spreaders are guilty. The facts are indisputable; they were witnessed by millions. Getting big numbers and the influence it confers was why Fox has acted as they have. I believe this will go to the Supreme Court, and their response will be very revealing.

Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty

Dominion Voting Systems, filed a hefty $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News on Friday morning over the cable network’s repeated airing of half-baked conspiracy theories about Dominion somehow “rigging” the 2020 election.

In the 139-page complaint, with hundreds of additional pages of exhibits, various current and former Fox News or Fox Business hosts are cited for floating false election fraud claims, including Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity, and Maria Bartiromo. Dominion argues that by airing and entertaining such conspiracies, the network “recklessly disregarded the truth,” which the technology company says was “good for Fox’s business.”

One key passage in the massive lawsuit document summarizes the case:

Fox took a small flame and turned it into a forest fire. As the dominant media company among those viewers dissatisfied with the election results, Fox gave these fictions a prominence they otherwise would never have achieved. With Fox’s global platform, an audience of hundreds of millions, and the inevitable and extensive republication and dissemination of the falsehoods through social […]