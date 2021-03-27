Dominion Voting Systems files massive $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News

Dominion Voting Systems, filed a hefty $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News on Friday morning over the cable network’s repeated airing of half-baked conspiracy theories about Dominion somehow “rigging” the 2020 election.
In the 139-page complaint, with hundreds of additional pages of exhibits, various current and former Fox News or Fox Business hosts are cited for floating false election fraud claims, including Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity, and Maria Bartiromo. Dominion argues that by airing and entertaining such conspiracies, the network “recklessly disregarded the truth,” which the technology company says was “good for Fox’s business.”
One key passage in the massive lawsuit document summarizes the case:
Fox took a small flame and turned it into a forest fire. As the dominant media company among those viewers dissatisfied with the election results, Fox gave these fictions a prominence they otherwise would never have achieved. With Fox’s global platform, an audience of hundreds of millions, and the inevitable and extensive republication and dissemination of the falsehoods through social […]
