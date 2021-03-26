Zero emissions drive would grow U.S. economy

Stephan: For decades, in every way I can, I have been making the case for what I have called Schwartz' Principle of Wellbeing. It states: social policies that foster wellbeing are always more efficient, more productive, easier to implement, longer-lasting, nicer to live under, and much much cheaper than the alternatives. Here is yet another calculation of the Principle. So why aren't we doing this? First, because a small group wants to protect their investment in a less wellbeing fostering alternative. Then there is ignorance and sloth.

Climate models show time is running out for the world to cut emissions and avert catastrophic climate change, but a new report finds that taking the required action will actually boost economic growth and create jobs.

“Transforming the economy requires us to build and deploy A LOT of new stuff,” Robbie Orvis, author of the report, explained by email. “As a result, we see a large increase in output from U.S. industries and the associated increased value-added and GDP benefits that come with that.”

Meeting the Paris targets would require rapidly transforming every sector of the economy to run on clean technologies instead of fossil fuels. Orvis, director of energy policy design at the nonpartisan energy and environmental policy firm Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, estimates that accomplishment would generate about 3.1 million full-time jobs by 2035 and 5.5 million by 2050 as workers find new jobs with manufacturers and with developers of clean energy technologies or associated industries like computer chip manufacturing, silicon mining, and steel production. Those new workers would spend their income on food and other retail items […]