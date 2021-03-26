Trump aide concealed work for PR firm and misled court to dodge child support

Stephan: Here is the winner of today's Republican scum award. Jason Miller, to me, has always been a hired gun of American fascism. But this story is really a bridge too far; trying to stiff his ex-wife by faking poverty, as this report describes. There are so many of these stories about Trumpers that I think that in itself should be seen as notable and increasingly definitive of Trump and his administration.

Jason Miller, middle, at Trump’s second impeachment trial in February. Credit: Erin Scott/Reuters

A top aide to Donald Trump was secretly re-engagedby a leading political strategy firm after being forced to step down after a social media scandal, the Guardian can reveal.The company, Washington-based Teneo, wanted access to top Republicans in the then president’s inner circle, and to conceal his ongoing work.

Jason Miller – who remains close to Trump, and who today serves as a senior adviser to the former president – also later appears to have misled a Florida court about this employment status, asserting in a sworn statement that he could no longer comply with a court order requiring him to pay child-support payments because of an alleged “major financial setback” and was effectively out of work.

Miller resigned as a managing editor of Teneo, the powerhouse corporate advisory firm, on 21 June 2019, after posting a series of obscenity-laced tweets about the Democratic congressman Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House judiciary committee.

“I have parted ways with Teneo by mutual consent and look forward to … my next move,” Miller […]