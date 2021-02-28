South Dakota AG pushed by critics to resign over new evidence in fatal car incident: ‘He knew what he hit and he lied’

Stephan: The other day a Black reader wrote me and asked for something I thought represented White privilege saying if I wrote about it how did I understand it. The next day I saw this story, and as I read it, it struck me as an almost cartoonish example of White privilege. Imagine what would have happened to a Black or Brown man who killed a man in a hit and run, then lied about it. Do you think he would have gotten away with three misdemeanors and face only 90 days in jail like this cretin?

Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Feb. 23, 2014. South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem is calling for the resignation of the state’s attorney general, who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car. Credit: Dirk Lammers/AP

Days after South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg fatally struck a man while driving in September, detectives told the Republican official they had found a pair of broken reading glasses inside his Ford Taurus. They belonged to the man he killed.

That was a problem, detectives said, because Ravnsborg, 44, said he didn’t know he had hit a man until the following day, when he returned to the scene and found the body of Joseph Boever, 55, in a ditch.

“They’re Joe’s glasses, so that means his face came through your windshield,” one of the detectives said in an interview released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety on Tuesday.

The interviews raise questions about the conduct of the state’s top law enforcement official in the Sept. 12 incident, giving fuel to […]