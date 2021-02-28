South Dakota AG pushed by critics to resign over new evidence in fatal car incident: ‘He knew what he hit and he lied’

Days after South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg fatally struck a man while driving in September, detectives told the Republican official they had found a pair of broken reading glasses inside his Ford Taurus. They belonged to the man he killed.
That was a problem, detectives said, because Ravnsborg, 44, said he didn’t know he had hit a man until the following day, when he returned to the scene and found the body of Joseph Boever, 55, in a ditch.
“They’re Joe’s glasses, so that means his face came through your windshield,” one of the detectives said in an interview released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety on Tuesday.
The interviews raise questions about the conduct of the state’s top law enforcement official in the Sept. 12 incident, giving fuel to […]