‘All You Need to Know’: Here Are the 210 House Republicans—and Two Democrats—Who Voted to Deny Struggling Nation Covid-19 Relief

Stephan: If you ever needed proof that Congressional Republicans do not care a whit about the wellbeing of American society, including the people who voted for them, I don't know how they could have made it clearer than they did with this vote. Here is a list of the men and women who voted against the Democratic Covid-19 relief bill, your relief package. In 2022 it should tell you how to vote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during his weekly news conference in the Capitol in Washington on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Every single member of the GOP House caucus, joined by two Democrats, voted against a sweeping Covid-19 relief package early Saturday morning. Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

Though House Democrats in the end had the votes to assure final passage of a sweeping Covid-19 relief package overnight—securing approval with a final 219-212 tally—it was the Republican Party membership in total lockstep, joined by two lonely members of the majority party, that voted to deny struggling American families, frontline workers, state governments, local communities, small businesses, and the nation’s schools and public health system nearly $2 trillion in urgent assistance to stabilize the economy, beat back the pandemic, and ensure solid footing for a robust recovery.

The two Democrats who sided with the GOP were Rep. Jared Golden, who represents Maine’s 2nd District, and Rep. Kurt Shrader, who represents Oregon’s 5th District. Direct from the roll call:

In a statement, Golden called the third round of direct […]