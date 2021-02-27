Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

The Senate voted 64-35 on Thursday to confirm former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as secretary of the Department of Energy.
Why it matters: Granholm, only the second woman to head the department, will play a key role in President Biden’s efforts to accelerate the U.S. shift to clean energy and help other countries do the same.
- Granholm said she hopes to strengthen solar and wind power usage, and to boost the development of clean-energy technologies, like electric vehicles.
The big picture: Granholm served two terms as Michigan’s governor from 2003 to 2011, during which she focused on boosting the auto and manufacturing sectors.
- She served as Michigan’s attorney general from 1998 to 2002.
- Granholm has also worked as an adviser to Pew Charitable Trusts’ Clean Energy Program.
The bottom line: Granholm’s experience working with the auto industry, especially its venture into electric vehicles, is viewed as an important asset in fulfilling Biden’s climate agenda.
- While serving as governor of Michigan, Granholm secured $1.35 billion in federal funding for factories in her auto-focused state to produce electric vehicles, Reuters notes.
What we’re […]
These days, maybe little media coverage is a good thing 🙂
She seems like a very good choice for this very important position.