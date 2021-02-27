Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

Stephan: More good news from the Biden administration, although it got very little media coverage. Jennifer Granholm is just the person we need as energy secretary. She understands the issues and she has integrity, and the courage and strength to see rational climate change oriented energy policies are put in place and pursued.

Biden’s pick for energy secretary Jennifer Granholm

The Senate voted 64-35 on Thursday to confirm former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as secretary of the Department of Energy.

Why it matters: Granholm, only the second woman to head the department, will play a key role in President Biden’s efforts to accelerate the U.S. shift to clean energy and help other countries do the same.

Granholm said she hopes to strengthen solar and wind power usage, and to boost the development of clean-energy technologies, like electric vehicles.

The big picture: Granholm served two terms as Michigan’s governor from 2003 to 2011, during which she focused on boosting the auto and manufacturing sectors.

She served as Michigan’s attorney general from 1998 to 2002.

Granholm has also worked as an adviser to Pew Charitable Trusts’ Clean Energy Program.

The bottom line: Granholm’s experience working with the auto industry, especially its venture into electric vehicles, is viewed as an important asset in fulfilling Biden’s climate agenda.

While serving as governor of Michigan, Granholm secured $1.35 billion in federal funding for factories in her auto-focused state to produce electric vehicles, Reuters notes.

What we’re […]