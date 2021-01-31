Tucker: A Warning for America

Stephan: John Alexander whom I have known for many years, and who, like me, closely tracks the politics of America has it exactly right in the this essay. We as a nation are on a precipice. We no longer have a two party democracy. We have one party, the Democrats who may be flawed but as a party are committed to fostering wellbeing and another party, the Republicans, that has become an anti-democratic, White supremacist, christofascist nuthouse. As the Trump impeachment trial gets underway, I think, it is imperative that each of us write our Representative and Senators and tell them Trump must be held accountable and convicted, and the nutcases that fill the Republican Party must be expelled from their positions in the Senate and the House.

White Supremacist, fascist, lie spreader, and top rated Fox host Tucker Carlson

Most every weeknight, Tucker Carlson entertains his audience with lies and misleading information. Unfortunately, his show boasts one of the largest audiences on the Fox News Channel. That, regardless the fact that even senior management, and their lawyers, acknowledge that he is not to be believed. It is equally unfortunate that his vast audience does believe much of the information that they are absorbing. While many in his listening audience may not be terribly sophisticated, there are those with advanced degrees, who yet fail to understand, or choose to ignore, the illogical nonsense that they are being fed.

Given the size of the audience, and the amount of false or misleading information put forth, Tucker is arguably very dangerous to the country. The extent of that danger was seen on 6 January, 2021 during which Trump incited an insurrection resulting in the US Capitol being attacked. Frankly, that could not have been achieved without the collusion of Fox News in general, including Tucker Carlson.

