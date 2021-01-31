Dramatic shark decline leaves ‘gaping hole’ in ocean: study

Stephan: Until science accepts consciousness as causal and primary, and recognizes that all life is interconnected and interdependent we are going to continue to destroy earth's matrix of life. We are so close to the edge as it is that it may already be too late. But each of us has got to do everything we can, write every public official, participate in every social action that stresses the wellbeing of the earth, and vote only for politicians who make wellbeing at every level their first priority.