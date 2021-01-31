Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, January 31st, 2021

Dramatic shark decline leaves ‘gaping hole’ in ocean: study

Author:    
Source:     Today online
Publication Date:     JANUARY 30, 2021
 Link: Dramatic shark decline leaves ‘gaping hole’ in ocean: study
Stephan:   Until science accepts consciousness as causal and primary, and recognizes that all life is interconnected and interdependent we are going to continue to destroy earth's matrix of life. We are so close to the edge as it is that it may already be too late. But each of us has got to do everything we can, write every public official, participate in every social action that stresses the wellbeing of the earth, and vote only for politicians who make wellbeing at every level their first priority.
Divers from the Blue Ocean Dive Resort swims with black-tip sharks and other fishes during a baited shark dive in Umkomaas near Durban, South Africa, on December 10, 2020. – Aliwal Shoal, a fossilised sand dune that lies about 4km offshore from the coastal town of Umkomaas, is one of the few places in the world where divers can dive without a cage with Oceanic Blacktip sharks and Tiger Sharks, as the apex predators are attracted by a bait drum filled with sardines. Although this activity still attracts many divers and tourists every year, organisers had to change the name from “tiger shark dive” because of the decrease in their numbers – a decrease environmentalists and dive organisers blame mostly on the shark control devices installed from the 1950’s. Credit: Michele Spatari / AFP

TOKYO — Overfishing has wiped out over 70 per cent of some shark and ray populations in the last half-century, leaving a “gaping, growing hole” in ocean life, according to a new study.Researchers found alarming declines in species ranging from hammerhead sharks to manta […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 4:17 am

    Everything on earth has a right to life.