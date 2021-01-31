TOKYO — Overfishing has wiped out over 70 per cent of some shark and ray populations in the last half-century, leaving a “gaping, growing hole” in ocean life, according to a new study.Researchers found alarming declines in species ranging from hammerhead sharks to manta […]
Sunday, January 31st, 2021
Dramatic shark decline leaves ‘gaping hole’ in ocean: study
Author:
Source: Today online
Publication Date: JANUARY 30, 2021
Link: Dramatic shark decline leaves ‘gaping hole’ in ocean: study
Stephan: Until science accepts consciousness as causal and primary, and recognizes that all life is interconnected and interdependent we are going to continue to destroy earth's matrix of life. We are so close to the edge as it is that it may already be too late. But each of us has got to do everything we can, write every public official, participate in every social action that stresses the wellbeing of the earth, and vote only for politicians who make wellbeing at every level their first priority.
Everything on earth has a right to life.