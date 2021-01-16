Gallup U.S. Global Leadership Update

Stephan: In four years Trump and his Trumper followers have reduced the stature of the United States in the world from a position of unique status to one of contempt. Look at the Gallup Organization's data and that with a few exceptions the stronger a nation's democracy, the greater its disapproval of what we have become. It is a decline that will be noted by historians for centuries. And Trump's place in United State's history will be seen in the same category as Caligula, Nero, or Commodus in the history of Rome. Are you happy with this; I certainly am not.

As data continue to pour in from Gallup’s 2020 surveys across the globe, approval ratings of U.S. leadership before Inauguration Day next week are still tracking lower than they have at most points in the past decade.

Across 60 countries and areas surveyed during the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, median approval of U.S. leadership stands at 22%. The highest global rating for U.S. leadership during the Trump administration was 33% in 2019.

While generally unpopular across much of the world and particularly among key allies, U.S. leadership did find favor among the majority of the population in seven of the 60 countries: Dominican Republic (66%), Cameroon (62%), Georgia (61%), Zambia (56%), Albania (56%), the Philippines (55%) and Uganda (53%). U.S. leadership garners the lowest approval ratings in Germany (6%), Iran (6%) and Iceland (5%).