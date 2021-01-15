How a Flurry of Suspicious Phone Calls Set Investigators on Rick Snyder’s Trail

Stephan: Anti-democratic Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder was a particularly loathsome specimen of incompetent fascist Republican governance and, as a result, the brain of every child in Flint, Michigan was damaged because of the lead in their drinking water; I am sure you remember that sad story. Well, it is now possible that we will see Snyder and all the little slugs who served him go to prison. I hope that is the case.

Former Republican Governor and fascist Rick Snyder. Credit: The Flint Journal/AP

Former Republican Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder knew about a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Flint as early as October 2014, when there was still a significant amount of time to save lives. That was the accusation of investigators looking into the Flint water crisis, according to documents compiled as part of a three-year investigation and obtained by The Intercept.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Snyder, as well as former Michigan health department director Nick Lyon, and Snyder’s top adviser Richard Baird, will be charged by the Michigan attorney general, Dana Nessel, over their roles in the Flint water crisis.

On Thursday, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud announced charges against nine state of Michigan and city of Flint officials. Snyder was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The Michigan penal code lists a maximum penalty for willful neglect as a year in prison or a fine of $1,000. In announcing Snyder’s charges, Hammoud said “for willfully neglecting his mandatory legal duties under the Michigan constitution and the emergency management act, thereby […]