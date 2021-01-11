Mortality rate for Black babies is cut dramatically when they’re delivered by Black doctors, researchers say

Stephan: Racism has been a cancer in American culture since the beginning of the history of Whites in the new world. Like a hereditary disease, it eats away at our social wellbeing in ways great and small, known and unknown. Here is one symptom that I, for one, did not previously know about. Until we cure ourselves of this disease we will never fully become who we can be.

Illustration by Dóra Kisteleki/The Washington Post

Rachel Hardeman has dedicated her career to fighting racism and the harm it has inflicted on the health of Black Americans. As a reproductive health equity researcher, she has been especially disturbed by the disproportionately high mortality rates for Black babies.

In an effort to find some of the reasons behind the high death rates, Hardeman, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, and three other researchers combed through the records of 1.8 million Florida hospital births between 1992 and 2015 looking for clues.

They found a tantalizing statistic. Although Black newborns are three times as likely to die as White newborns, when Black babies are delivered by Black doctors, their mortality rate is cut in half.

“Strikingly, these effects appear to manifest more strongly in more complicated cases,” the researchers wrote, “and when hospitals deliver more Black newborns.” They found no similar relationship between White doctors and White births. Nor did they find a difference in maternal death rates when the doctor’s race was the same as the patient’s.

“It is […]