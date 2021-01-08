One Year After Declaring Climate Emergency, Scientists Say ‘Massive-Scale Mobilization’ Necessary

Stephan: While America's democracy is under the greatest stress it has experienced since the 19th century, as hundreds of thousands are sick with Covid-19, our illness profit system healthcare is facing collapse, our vaccination rate is pathetic, as our economy for ordinary Americans is crashing, even in this cacophony of crises, we have yet another that will overpower all of those -- climate change. And this is what science is telling us about that.

One year after over 11,000 scientists from 153 countries came together to declare a climate emergency and urge ambitious action, the Oregon State University researchers who launched that effort said on Wednesday that an urgent massive-scale mobilization is necessary to address the human-caused global crisis.

“As we move into 2021 and beyond, we need a massive-scale mobilization to address the climate crisis.”

—five scientists

Scientists’ renewed call for bold climate policies came just days after a new study in the journal Nature Climate Change warned existing carbon pollution will cause global temperatures to rise about 2.3 degrees Celsius or 4.1 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels—with devastating consequences worldwide.

As Common Dreams reported last year, William Ripple, distinguished professor of ecology in OSU’s College of Forestry, and postdoctoral scholar Christopher Wolf co-authored a paper in BioScience. Backed by thousands of scientists, they wrote that greenhouse gas missions “are still rapidly rising, with increasingly damaging effects on the Earth’s climate” and “an immense increase of scale in endeavors to conserve our biosphere is needed to avoid untold suffering due to the climate crisis.”

Ripple and Wolf—along with William R. Moomaw of Tufts University, Thomas M. Newsome of the University of Sydney, and Phoebe Barnard […]