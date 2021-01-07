“Disgraceful scenes”: World leaders condemn chaos at U.S. Capitol

Stephan: Donald Trump and the Republican Party have utterly failed to competently deal with the pandemic causing hundreds of thousands of unnecessary illnesses and deaths; they have crashed the economy for millions of Americans; they have ruined America's relations with the other countries in the world, aligning us with authoritarian governments; and, now, they have smeared their feces across American democracy by encouraging a mass insurrection to the astonishment of the rest of the world.

Pro-Trump supporters on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

World leaders reacted with horror after a pro-Trump mob assaulted American democracy and the peaceful transfer of power by storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as lawmakers were attempting to certify President-elect Biden’s victory in November.

Why it matters: The U.S. government is typically a leading voice in condemning political violence all over the world.

What they’re saying

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg: “Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.”

EU foreign […]