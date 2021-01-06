Trump isn’t the only Republican who is refusing to accept defeat

Stephan: Trump is not the only loser trying to undermine democracy in America, and I think that is an important point to bear in mind. This is an attack by a party on the fundemantal structure of the election system.

With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden only 15 days away, President Donald Trump is still refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. And Dan Lavoie, who served as a speechwriter for former New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, is noting that Trump isn’t the only Republican who has been challenging election results. Two others include Jim Oberweis in Illinois and Nicole Ziccarelli in Pennsylvania.

In Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood defeated Republican challenger Jim Oberweis in November — and she has been sworn into a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. But only one day after Underwood was sworn in, Oberweis announced that he was challenging the election results. That election was quite close: Underwood, according to the Illinois Board of Elections, defeated Oberweis by 5,374 votes.

In an official statement, Oberweis (an Illinois state senator) said, “I do not believe we found any rampant fraud, but what we found […]