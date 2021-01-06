Can Only Republicans Legitimately Win Elections?

Of the many stories to tell about American politics since the end of the Cold War, one of growing significance is how the Republican Party came to believe in its singular legitimacy as a political actor. Whether it’s a hangover from the heady days of the Reagan revolution (when conservatives could claim ideological hegemony) or something downstream of America’s reactionary traditions, it’s a belief that now dominates conservative politics and has placed much of the Republican Party in opposition to republican government itself.
It’s a story of escalation, from the relentless obstruction of the Gingrich era to the effort to impeach Bill Clinton to the attempt to nullify the presidency of Barack Obama and on to the struggle, however doomed, to keep Joe Biden from ever sitting in the White House as president. It also goes beyond national politics. In 2016, after a Democrat, Roy Cooper, defeated the Republican incumbent Pat McCrory for the governorship of North Carolina, the state’s Republican legislature promptly stripped the office of power and authority. Wisconsin Republicans did the same in 2018 […]
Irony and inner awareness are seemingly lost on most republicans or they chose not a modicum of honesty in their pursuit of power and money. Here in North Carolina the republicans have been beating the drum of voter ID’s to eliminate voter fraud since 2010. This is the very fraud that has been electing them in the majority, slim in some cases, but a majority year after year. How could that be except that fraudulent votes are the ones for the “socialist” party. Yet the only proven illegal electoral activities has been committed by themselves. How could that be?
I did a Google search on how much was spent on the 2020 elections and came up with $14,000,000,000, this only on federal elections and the Georgia runoffs spent nearly $500,000! Wonder what has been spent at the state level conducting the elections with all the last minute updates and changes to usual procedures and then of course the many recounts performed?
What is wrong with us human beings that with all the material needs of these times such huge amounts of money can be raised and spent. This does not even consider the mental and emotional resources wasted in manufactured conflict to little collective benefit. What could have been done with that amount of money and focused on collective wellness?