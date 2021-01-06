2020 Was a Record Year for Far Right Violence in the US

Stephan: It isn't just the politicians, it is the people, who are against democracy, and that is the critical point to bear in mind. This is exactly the same process that went on in Germany when Hitler came to power.

Members of the Proud Boys yell in front of a hotel in Washington, D.C. Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty

This year was quite active for the far right in the United States, especially after its relative downturn in 2019 as a violent street movement compared to the recent past. Although the far right may not have committed as many high-profile massacres as previous years, 2020 saw more murders and car attacks at demonstrations than any year in recent memory.

While the openly fascist wing of the “alt-right” continued to implode over the past year, some on the far right picked up steam: the Boogaloo movement — a new grouping of younger activists with militia-style politics, but the look and feel of the alt-right; Gropyers — white nationalists and their allies who are trying to influence the Trumpist movement from inside; and followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who believe Trump is always about to arrest a cabal of liberal, deep state, satanic pedophiles. Moreover, aggressive street demonstrations led by the Proud Boys reached a fever pitch, inspired by comments from Donald Trump, and […]