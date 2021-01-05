States Are Shutting Down Prisons as Guards are Crippled By Covid-19

Stephan: The American Gulag is a national humiliation. We have 4.23% of the world's population, and 25% of the world's prisoners. Either Americans are the most criminal people in the world, or there is something desperately wrong with our system of justice. It has to be one or the other. Now the Covid-19 pandemic has really brought into focus the failure of the gulag structure, and its effects on both prisoners and guards.

Battered by a wave of coronavirus infections and deaths, local jails and state prison systems around the United States have resorted to a drastic strategy to keep the virus at bay: Shutting down completely and transferring their inmates elsewhere.

From California to Missouri to Pennsylvania, state and local officials say that so many guards have fallen ill with the virus and are unable to work that abruptly closing some correctional facilities is the only way to maintain community security and prisoner safety.

Experts say the fallout is easy to predict: The jails and prisons that stay open will probably become even more crowded, unsanitary and disease-ridden, and the transfers are likely to help the virus proliferate both inside and outside the walls.

“Movement of people is dangerous,” said Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein, a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, who has been tracking coronavirus cases in correctional settings. “We’ve got really good examples of overcrowding equals more infection and greater risk of outbreak. We’ve got lots of evidence that even transferring people from one facility to the next is very dangerous.“

There […]